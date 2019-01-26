In pictures: Night one of 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR - Night one of the 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival went off without a hitch Friday night with a completely sold out show.
From local up-and-comers to the most nominated woman of the 2019 Grammys, Brandi Carlile, the evening was filled with powerful songwriting, heartfelt ballads and that familiar tap-your-toe sound that folk fans from around the region come to see each year.
Here are the artists, in order of appearance.
Michigan Rattlers
Haley Heynderickx
Sam Lewis
Parsonsfield
Gregory Alan Isakov
Brandi Carlile
Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.