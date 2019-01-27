In pictures: Night two of 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR - The 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival wrapped Saturday night with another evening of talented and diverse performers.
From Ann Arbor's very own bluegrass band the RFD Boys to the folk-alternative sounds of AHI to the operatic genius of Rufus Wainwright, night two was one to remember.
In classic Folk Fest tradition, the artists gathered to sing one final song before saying farewell. Rufus Wainwright led the group on piano in a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." It doesn't get more magical than that.
Here are the artists, in order of appearance.
The RFD Boys
AHI
Pokey LaFarge
Joan Osborne's Dylanology feat. Jackie Greene
I'm With Her
Rufus Wainwright
