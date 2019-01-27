In pictures: Night two of 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR - The 42nd annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival wrapped Saturday night with another evening of talented and diverse performers.

From Ann Arbor's very own bluegrass band the RFD Boys to the folk-alternative sounds of AHI to the operatic genius of Rufus Wainwright, night two was one to remember.

In classic Folk Fest tradition, the artists gathered to sing one final song before saying farewell. Rufus Wainwright led the group on piano in a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." It doesn't get more magical than that.

Here are the artists, in order of appearance.

The RFD Boys

Credit: Andrew Rogers

AHI

Credit: Andrew Rogers

Credit: Andrew Rogers

Pokey LaFarge

Credit: Andrew Rogers

Joan Osborne's Dylanology feat. Jackie Greene

Credit: Andrew Rogers

Credit: Andrew Rogers

I'm With Her

Sara Watkins, Aoife O'Donovan and Sarah Jarosz of I'm With Her | Credit: Andrew Rogers

Rufus Wainwright

Credit: Andrew Rogers

Credit: Andrew Rogers

Credit: Andrew Rogers

