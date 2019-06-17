Inaugural Nevertheless Film Festival to kick off July 11 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - A first of its kind festival is coming to town in July.

The Nevertheless Film Festival featuring female-identifying filmmakers will run July 11-14 at the Michigan Theater.

Featuring 26 films -- 17 shorts and nine features -- festival organizers hope it will engage "the community in conversation about the power of equal representation behind the camera."

The festival will feature:

One North American premiere

One U.S. premiere

10 Midwest regional premieres

Nine Michigan premieres

Many of the women running the event are also current or former staff of some of the biggest film festivals in the country, including Tribeca, Sundance, New York Film Festival and Telluride.

In addition to an all-female lineup of filmmakers, half of the directors are filmmakers of color. According to a press release, "While nearly every genre of film is covered in the program, one thing remains the same across all films -- that at least 50% of the leadership roles on each film's crew is female-identifying."

"We're thrilled to be bringing a strong, diverse program of films to Nevertheless Film Festival this July 11-14, at what will be a four day celebration of women in film," Meredith Finch, founder and director of the festival, said in a statement.



See the full lineup of films here.

About Nevertheless Film Festival

Nevertheless Film Festival elevates the work of female-identifying filmmakers, inspires audiences of all ages, and engages the community in conversation about the power of equal representation behind the camera. Every film in the program will have at least 50% female-identifying filmmakers in leadership positions. The Festival does not define ​filmmaker as meaning only “director” -- in order to qualify, female-identifying filmmakers can be producers, editors, screenwriters, cinematographers, and more.



For more information visit ​www.neverthelessfilmfestival.com.

