Inaugural TREEVERB Music Festival to rock downtown Ann Arbor June 1

Computer Games with Chuck and Darren Criss will be headlining the inaugural TREEVERB Music Festival on June 1. Photo | Computer Games

ANN ARBOR - In case you aren’t already jazzed for the summer festival season, another music event is coming to Ann Arbor. For its inaugural summer kickoff, TREEVERB Music Festival is set to rock downtown Ann Arbor June 1 in the First and Huron parking lot.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., the free festival will be headlined by University of Michigan alumni Darren Criss’ alt-pop Computer Games, for the band's only North American show, and has an exciting lineup of nationally acclaimed music artists and Ann Arbor favorites.

Along with Computer Games, numerous other dance-inducing bands and electrifying artists will play throughout the day including:

DJ’d by Dr. Ross Federman of Tally Hall, the music festival is the result of collaborative efforts of First Martin Corp., Bank of Ann Arbor, Destination Ann Arbor and ann arbor’s 107one.

According to a recent press release, “The idea for TREEVERB Music Festival developed from an interest in giving back to the Ann Arbor community,” said Mike Martin, President of First Martin. “We also wanted to find a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of First Martin.”

Martin recruited Bank of Ann Arbor and Destination Ann Arbor to help him organize TREEVERB as a big summer kick off for Ann Arborites.

Mary Kerr, president and CEO of Destination Ann Arbor said “The new TREEVERB Music Festival will continue to solidify Ann Arbor as a destination for unbeatable arts and culture. We’re tremendously excited and proud to support this new event, which will further our city’s reputation as a catalyst for creativity in the Midwest and beyond.”

Food trucks will also be on site for when audiences work up an appetite.

For more information, visit the TREEVERB Music Festival website or social media pages.

The First and Huron lot is located at 220 S. First St.

