Indie folk quartet Darlingside to perform at The Ark on April 14

ANN ARBOR - Boston-based indie folk group Darlingside will play at The Ark on April 14 with special guest Molly Parden.

Rolling Stone Country named the band "a must-see act," and critics from The Wall Street Journal, Paste, NPR Music and ELLE agree.

The multiple-instrumentalists are known for their songwriting, harmonies and unique performances gathered around a single condenser microphone. According to the band, they view their combined voices as a fifth instrument and treat each show as an experience rather than a performance.

Drawing influences from traditional folk, chamber pop, indie rock and Americana, Darlingside aims to capture a genre-defying sound.

They will be performing fan favorites, as well as songs off their new critically acclaimed EP "Look Up & Fly Away," which explores the different stages of life.

General admission tickets are $35.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets here

