Indie roots trailblazers The Mammals to perform at The Ark May 4 after 9-year 'hibernation'

ANN ARBOR - The Mammals -- a dynamic five-piece Americana quintet from New York’s Hudson Valley -- have reunited after what they call a 9-year "hibernation" and will perform at The Ark at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 4 to perform music from their latest release "Sunshiner."

The band is fronted by Mike + Ruthy -- second-generation fiddler/singer Ruth Ungar and multi-instrumental wordsmith Mike Merenda -- and is responsible for energizing audiences in the ’00s with their “Trad is Rad” folk message. The Mammals are also known for their jubilant, high-energy shows, deftly moving from older-than-dirt banjo duets to sound-the-alarm topical fare, the band bounces from rafter-raising hoedowns to hear-a-pin-drop a cappella balladry. They are also quite excited to be performing at The Ark once again.

"The Ark has been a home away from home for us, as The Mammals and as Mike + Ruthy," Ungar said by email. "On the walls of the venues are faded photos of my parents performing there in decades past. And In 2011, our son (who was 3 at the time) closed the show with us, singing and playing his tiny fiddle. We are honored to be a links in the chain of honest roots and folk music in Ann Arbor!"

Their new album, "Sunshiner," features 14 original songs and has been released through their own label, Humble Abode Music. The album also bottles The Mammals’ onstage effervescence and lyrical prowess along with some beautiful studio magic. “It’s basically ‘think, dance, feel,’” Ungar said of the repertoire on "Sunshiner."

The album itself could not be more timely, as it comes out at a time when there is so much human disconnect and political discord in the country. The Mammals are awakening new listeners to authentic, handmade roots music and reconnecting generations through their truth-telling lyrics, euphoric instrumentals and message of hope.

This reunion, you could say, is not to be missed. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets, click here.

