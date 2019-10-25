Ingrid Michaelson, Nathaniel Rateliff among headliners for 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR - The Ark announced Friday the lineup for the 43rd Ann Arbor Folk Festival, slated for Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1 at Hill Auditorium.

The annual fundraiser has brought some of the biggest names in folk music to Ann Arbor over the years, from John Prine to Brandi Carlile and Aimee Mann to Rufus Wainwright. But what makes the festival unique is its emphasis on also introducing the audience to new sounds by up-and-coming musicians.

The two-night event is a beloved local tradition and a must-see for folk music fans.

Friday lineup:

Calexico + Iron & Wine

Ingrid Michaelson

The Lone Bellow

Cedric Burnside

Rainbow Girls

Elliott BROOD

Hear a unique blend of the soft, soulful music of Sam Beam combined with the Southwest Americana sound of Calexico for a one-of-a-kind collaboration on night one of the festival. Ingrid Michaelson, known for her infectious and upbeat melodies, a favorite with Ark fans, has been coming to town to perform since 2008.

Saturday lineup:

Nathaniel Rateliff

Mandolin Orange

Bettye LaVette

Molly Tuttle

John Moreland

Cold Tone Harvest

Nathaniel Rateliff will perform in an acoustic setting that will show off his "massive and alluring voice," writes The Ark. Mandolin Orange first graced the Folk Fest stage in 2015, wowing the audience with their distinct Americana sound.

Willy Porter will emcee both nights. The festival starts at 6:30 p.m. on both nights.

Tickets

Member Pre-Sale: From Nov. 1 through Nov. 14, members will be able to buy tickets by mail only for $65 per night. Tickets for both nights are $120. To become an Ark member, call 734-761-1800.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 14, members will be able to buy tickets by mail only for $65 per night. Tickets for both nights are $120. To become an Ark member, call 734-761-1800. Gold Circle and Platinum Circle Tickets: The best seats in the house will go on sale starting Nov. 1 until they run out. Tickets can be reserved by calling The Ark office at 734-761-1800 or by mail. Gold Circle tickets are $110 for a single night and $200 for both nights. Platinum Circle tickets are $225 for a single night and $400 for both nights. These tickets include a tax-deductible donation to The Ark. Platinum Circle tickets include an invitation to The Ark's pre-glow party on Saturday, a parking pass and backstage passes during intermission.

The best seats in the house will go on sale starting Nov. 1 until they run out. Tickets can be reserved by calling The Ark office at 734-761-1800 or by mail. Gold Circle tickets are $110 for a single night and $200 for both nights. Platinum Circle tickets are $225 for a single night and $400 for both nights. These tickets include a tax-deductible donation to The Ark. Platinum Circle tickets include an invitation to The Ark's pre-glow party on Saturday, a parking pass and backstage passes during intermission. Benefactor Circle Tickets: By becoming a Benefactor of the Ann Arbor Folk Festival, you will provide additional support to The Ark. Benefactors enjoy personalized seat selection, enjoy the same benefits at Platinum Circle ticket holders and more. To become a Folk Festival Benefactor, contact Tom Stoll, the annual giving manager, at The Ark office at 734-761-1800.

By becoming a Benefactor of the Ann Arbor Folk Festival, you will provide additional support to The Ark. Benefactors enjoy personalized seat selection, enjoy the same benefits at Platinum Circle ticket holders and more. To become a Folk Festival Benefactor, contact Tom Stoll, the annual giving manager, at The Ark office at 734-761-1800. Student Pre-Sale: Students can enjoy a pre-sale from Nov. 4 through Nov. 9 before the general public through MUTO at the Michigan League Underground. Tickets must be purchased in person with a valid student ID. Student tickets are priced at $45, $65 and $110 for a single night, or $80, $120 and $200 for both nights.

Students can enjoy a pre-sale from Nov. 4 through Nov. 9 before the general public through MUTO at the Michigan League Underground. Tickets must be purchased in person with a valid student ID. Student tickets are priced at $45, $65 and $110 for a single night, or $80, $120 and $200 for both nights. Public Sale: Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Dec. 2 by phone at 734-763-TKTS or in person at MUTO at the Michigan League Underground, online at www.theark.org or in person at the Ark box office. General admission tickets are $45 and $65 for a single night and $80 and $120 for both nights.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.