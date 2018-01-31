Interactive documentary exploring sexual assault coming to U-M's campus

ANN ARBOR - "Testimony Project," which premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, tells the stories of five survivors of sexual violence.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the interactive documentary is coming to University of Michigan's Rackham Graduate School for a two-hour open house from 7-9 p.m. It will be held in the Amphitheater and East and West conference rooms.

The event is free and open to the public.

The film is presented in a virtual reality format, and viewers can interact with it, choosing which stories to hear.



The film's director, Zohar Kfir (Photo: Testimony Project)

Director Zohar Kfir will lead an informal discussion following the viewing, which will include survivor Pamela Swider, Nicole Denson of WC Safe program and other experts in the field.

Organizers hope attendees will feel free to express their views, ask questions about sexual assault, documentary filmmaking and storytelling.

Those attending the event who wish to share their stories will have the option to appear on camera as part of the growing project.

Watch the trailer here.

More about Testimony

"Beyond just a film, Testimony will serve as a platform to allow the public to witness those who have been silenced and bring awareness to an epidemic that affects us all - our friends, our family, our children. This ongoing project is structured as an interactive investigation that aims to tackle the obstacles women and men still need to overcome in order to report assault and confront the legal system. The goal of Testimony is to expose the public to these unique stories and voices that are often not heard in the media."

