It's the last weekend of the season to canoe, kayak in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but this is the last weekend to rent boats on the Huron River.

The days of warm sunshine are behind us and as that familiar winter-like chill rolls in with the changing leaves, activities on the Huron River are coming to an end.

The Gallup livery is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, and river trips will be available at the top of each hour from opening until 4 p.m.

You can enjoy a still water paddle in Gallup Pond from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All boats are due back to the dock by 7 p.m.

Additionally, the forecast is in favor of some outdoor fun this weekend, with temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and the high 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine for both days. Dare we say you should bring some sunscreen on your river trip?

For more information, including pricing, visit the livery's website.

Happy paddling!

