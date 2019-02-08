Jason Dorsey to keynote Destination Ann Arbor's Annual Meeting on Feb. 27

ANN ARBOR - Destination Ann Arbor's 2019 Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel at 11 a.m.

Delivering this year's keynote message, titled "Igniting Millennial Employee Performance: Activating the Huge Potential of the Largest Generation in the Workforce," is acclaimed generational speaker Jason Dorsey. Dorsey is the president of the Center for Generational Kinetics and has appeared on more than 200 TV shows, including "The Today Show," "60 Minutes," "20/20" and more.

He consults with more than 180 clients each year using original, data-driven research to separate myth from truth when it comes to generational behaviors and differences.

Tickets are $40 per person and include a buffet lunch. All are invited to attend.

Click here to register by Feb. 20.

Destination Ann Arbor President and CEO Mary Kerr will also be speaking to highlight Destination Ann Arbor's successes over the past year and reveal its 2019 initiatives currently underway. Incoming Chairman and Golden Limousin's president and CEO, Sean Duval, will also be making remarks.



About Destination Ann Arbor

Destination Ann Arbor is a 501 (c)6 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the economy of the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti areas, and the county of Washtenaw in general, through promotion of the area as a destination for overnight and day visitors. Follow us on social media for more information about attractions and events in the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti areas.

Destination Ann Arbor seeks to enhance the economy of Washtenaw County through promotion of the area as a destination for visitors. Washtenaw County welcomed over 3.7 million tourists in recent years, generating $1.1 billion in economic impact and supporting approximately 9,000 full-time jobs.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.