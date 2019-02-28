Jewish Family Services' Kids Care Fair returns to Ann Arbor on March 17

ANN ARBOR - Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County will be holding its fifth annual Kids Care Fair on Sunday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at Washtenaw Community College's Morris Lawrence Building and will feature a variety of educational activities for kids and their parents.

"The goal of this program is to instill young children with compassion, awareness and civic-mindedness. It follows the Jewish adage of tikkun olam, repairing the world, because today's kids who care are tomorrow's leaders," Sarah Hong, JFS director of programs and outreach, said in a statement.

More than 200 children participated in last year's fair, which featured activities involving therapy pets, disability awareness and water safety.

JFS has partnered with several local community organizations for this year's event, including:

Acton Academy

Alpha House

American Red Cross

Ann Arbor District Library

Ann Arbor Police Department

Ann Arbor YMCA

Beth Israel Congregation

Bird Center of Washtenaw County

Blue Ocean Faith

Color Carousel

Food Gatherers

Fotofoto

Goldfish Swim School

Gym America

Hebrew Day School

Huron River Watershed Council

JCC of Ann Arbor

SafeHouse Center

Safe Kids Huron Valley

Temple Beth Emeth

Therapaws

JFS’ Resettlement Department and Food Pantry

Amanda's Kitchen will be serving refreshments.

This year’s fair will have a heavy focus on science with several new activity partners. The Huron River Watershed Council will be leading an activity about insects and the event will conclude with a science show from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., presented by Mad Science of Detroit.

Activities are geared toward elementary school-age children and their families, but older kids are welcome, too. Local youth will also be leading activity stations at the Kids Care Fair.

Tickets

$25 per family.

$50 for a host family.

Although this is a ticketed event, JFS organizers said, "No family will be turned away due to an inability to pay. Sliding scale tickets are readily available online at the time of registration."

To register and for more information, visit www.jfsannarbor.org/kids-care-fair.

