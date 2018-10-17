Jewish Family Services, U-M to hold refugee symposium Oct. 22-23

ANN ARBOR - Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, in collaboration with the University of Michigan School of Social Work and Michigan Medicine, is presenting its refugee symposium titled "Keeping Our Door Open - a Multi-Dimensional Approach to Refugee Resettlement" on Oct. 22-23.
The two-day event will consider four different aspects of the current international and domestic refugee systems: Impact and integration, transformative practice, health and wellness and policy and advocacy.
Policy-makers, academic experts, government officials and nonprofit social services professionals will be presenting at the symposium, analyzing limitations in the current refugee system and proposing possible solutions to these problems.
Featured keynote speakers:
- Dr. Jeff Crisp, Oxford University Refugee Studies Centre
- Debbie Dingell, U.S. representative, Michigan's 12th District
- Mark Hetfield, president/CEO of HIAS
Schedule
- Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Click here to see the full schedule of events.
Tickets
- General: $50 per day, $75 both days
- Student/Senior: $15 per day, $30 both days
