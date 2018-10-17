Jewish Family Services, U-M to hold refugee symposium Oct. 22-23

Debbie Dingell speaks at the Ford School of Public Policy on April 12, 2017 (Credit: Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy / University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR - Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, in collaboration with the University of Michigan School of Social Work and Michigan Medicine, is presenting its refugee symposium titled "Keeping Our Door Open - a Multi-Dimensional Approach to Refugee Resettlement" on Oct. 22-23.

The two-day event will consider four different aspects of the current international and domestic refugee systems: Impact and integration, transformative practice, health and wellness and policy and advocacy.

Policy-makers, academic experts, government officials and nonprofit social services professionals will be presenting at the symposium, analyzing limitations in the current refugee system and proposing possible solutions to these problems.

Featured keynote speakers:

Dr. Jeff Crisp, Oxford University Refugee Studies Centre

Debbie Dingell, U.S. representative, Michigan's 12th District

Mark Hetfield, president/CEO of HIAS

Schedule

Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to see the full schedule of events.

Tickets

General: $50 per day, $75 both days

Student/Senior: $15 per day, $30 both days

Register here.

