July events include magic, Zingerman's Roadhouse cooking demo at Ann Arbor Farmers Market

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is celebrating 100 years this year, so it is going big when it comes to family-friendly events this season.

From the "Market Kids, Come Play!" children's series to a cooking demonstration with a local chef, here is this month's schedule at the Kerrytown market:

July 6, 20 and 27

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during these Saturday markets, experience magic with Alexander the Magician. The award-winning entertainer has over 20 years of experience wowing crowds with his tricks.

Show times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon



July 13

Staff from the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History will be on site with educational activities that will aim to promote an understanding and appreciation of the natural world.

July 17



Chef Bob Bennett of Zingerman's Roadhouse will be leading July's guest chef cooking demo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. using seasonal ingredients purchased from market vendors. Attendees will enjoy new recipes and free tastings.



July 24

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Ann Arbor District Library will be leading fun kids activities like button and pompom making and 3D pen experimentation.

About the Ann Arbor Farmers Market

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market brings farm-fresh produce to the community every week of the year. The gathering place for more than 130 local businesses, the producer-only market offers native plants, artisanal yogurt, cheese and baked goods, fresh-picked vegetables, slow-roasted coffee beans, fermented sauerkraut and Sriracha, cut flowers, hardwood cutting boards and planters, premier Michigan fruits and nuts, maple syrup and so much more. Come join the fun! Event details can be found on the AAFM website, www.a2gov.org/market.

