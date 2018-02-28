Just our type: 'Notes From A Public Typewriter' comes to Literati on March 30

ANN ARBOR - "I use a manual typewriter -- and the United States Postal Service -- almost every day," actor Tom Hanks wrote in a 2013 New York Times op-ed. "My snail-mail letters and thank-you notes, office memos and to-do lists, and rough -- and I mean very rough -- drafts of story pages are messy things, but the creating of them satisfies me like few other daily tasks," Hanks wrote. It's true. There is a certain charm to the feeling of having typed something on a typewriter, whether it's a full page or a simple sentence. More and more people, we've learned, love typewriters, not just the famous A-list actor, and if you're ever looking to try your hand at manual typing, you may do so at Literati Bookstore.

The public typewriter is available for anyone who's willing to try to leave messages for passers-by, as well as store owners Michael and Hilary Gustafson, and has become so popular that there is now a book, "Notes From a Public Typewriter," co-edited by Michael Gustafson and Oliver Uberti, which both editors will discuss on March 30 at 7 p.m. The book combines Gustafson and Uberti's favorite notes and includes essays and photos geared to create an ode to community and the written word.

About "Notes from a Public Typewriter"

"When Michael Gustafson and his wife Hilary opened Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor, Michigan, they put out a typewriter for anyone to use. They had no idea what to expect. Would people ask metaphysical questions? Write mean things? Pour their souls onto the page? Yes, no and did they ever. Every day, people of all ages sit down at the public typewriter. Children perch atop grandparents' knees, both sets of hands hovering above the metal keys: I LOVE YOU. Others walk in alone on Friday nights and confess their hopes: I will find someone someday. And some leave funny asides for the next person who sits down: I dislike people, misanthropes, irony, and ellipses ... and lists too."

About Michael Gustafson

Gustafson is the co-owner of Literati Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He lives in Ann Arbor with his wife and Literati Bookstore co-owner, Hilary.

Oliver Uberti

Uberti is an award-winning graphic designer and was senior design editor at National Geographic before turning to books. He is the co-author and designer of two books published by Penguin in the U.K., "London: The Information Capital," in 2014 and "Where the Animals Go," in 2016. He lives in Los Angeles.

