Kerrytown Bookfest announces three writing workshops with first submission deadline on June 5

ANN ARBOR - It has been said that everyone has at least one book in them, but the self-discipline that comes with writing a novel is a skill that many sometimes lack. If, however, you're a disciplined writer who is ready to take that next step into the literary world, the Kerrytown Bookfest is here to help with three writing workshops, the first of which is June 26 at 6 p.m. at Serendipity Books in Chelsea with the submission deadline on June 5.

Here's how it works: Each workshop consists of your query and first page being submitted to the facilitator before your event (if you're accepted you will receive the date for this). Everyone will attend the workshop, during which this time the student's work will be evaluated and discussion will take place. After you receive feedback on your writing, you will go back and re-work your submission, then resubmit it by a specific date to your facilitator for re-evaluation. From these last submissions, one person from each workshop will be chosen to participate in a panel discussion regarding the workshops at the Kerrytown BookFest on Sept. 9.

"This series presents emerging writers with a great opportunity to receive experienced feedback as they approach the widely-despised query letter," said Michelle Tuplin, a board member of the Kerrytown Bookfest who is in charge of the workshops. "It promises to be a valuable experience for writers ready to take that next step toward traditional publishing," Tuplin said.

If you've wanted feedback on your writing, we cannot encourage you enough to sign up for one of the three workshops listed below. You owe to yourself to at least try, as the point of all three workshops is to learn how to improve your writing. Go for it. What have you got to lose?

Workshop Dates

June 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Serendipity Books, Chelsea

Facilitator: Laura Thomas, author

Submission deadline: June 5

Click here to register

July 18, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bookbound Bookstore, Ann Arbor

Facilitator: Bethany Neal, author

Submission deadline: June 27

Click here to register

Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Crazy Wisdom Books and Tea Room, Ann Arbor

Facilitator: Eric Smith, author and agent

Submission deadline: July 18

Click here to register

About Laura Hulthen Thomas

Thomas is the author of the short fiction collection, "States of Motion," published by Wayne State University Press Thomas’ short fiction and essays have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including The Cimarron Review, Nimrod International Journal, Epiphany, Witness, Wake, and Midwestern Gothic. She is a Pushcart Prize nominee and received an honorable mention in the 2009 Nimrod Literary Awards. Thomas is also a contributor to Ghost Writers: Us Haunting Them, an award-winning collection of stories by noted Michigan authors published by Wayne State University Press.

About Bethany Neal

Neal writes young adult fiction with a little dark side and a lot of kissing from her Ann Arbor home. She graduated from Bowling Green State University and has worked as an interior designer, photographer, teacher's assistant, and figure skating coach. When she's not writing she teaches writing workshops at the Ann Arbor Public Library. She is obsessed with (but not limited to): nail polish, mysterious waterfalls, pigs, pickles, and dream analysis. Learn more about her work at bethanyneal.com.

About Eric Smith

Smith is an author and literary agent, focusing on Young Adult fiction, select non-fiction, and adult literary and genre fiction. His clients include New York Times bestsellers, and have been published with HarperTeen, St. Martin's Press, Soho Press, Little Brown, Overlook Press, Harper Perennial, and in many more places. Before he became an agent, he worked at Quirk Books, working on titles like "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" and "Pride & Prejudice & Zombies." An author himself, his books include "The Geek's Guide to Dating" (Quirk), the YA fantasy duology "Inked" (Bloomsbury), and the forthcoming YA contemporary fantasy "The Girl and the Grove" (Flux). His writing has sold into ten languages. He can be found talking about YA books on the Book Riot podcast "HEY YA." Learn more about him and the books he represents at ericsmithrocks.com.

The Kerrytown Bookfest takes place on September 9. To learn more about the festival, including its upcoming events, visit kerrytownbookfest.org.

