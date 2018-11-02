Kerrytown Shops hosting annual Holiday Open House Nov. 11

Holiday decor at Found Gallery in Kerrytown Shops on Nov. 28, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Kerrytown Shops is the perfect place to explore some of Ann Arbor's best businesses.

During the holiday season, the shopping area is transformed into a winter wonderland with decorations and window art.

On Nov. 11, head on over for the annual Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What can you expect?

Kids activities

Holiday treats, including cider and baked goods

Great sales at select shops

More fun events to follow in Kerrytown this holiday season like the Christmas tree lighting and Kindlefest!

