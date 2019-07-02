Kick start July 4 with Ann Arbor Sports Commission Firecracker 5K, Mile Fun Run

ANN ARBOR - Join in on the fun early Thursday with the Ann Arbor Sports Commission Firecracker 5K and Mile Fun Run downtown.

The festivities start at 8 a.m. and include:

Firecracker 5K

Mile Fun Run

Kids' 100-meter dash

Ray's Hot Dog Eating Contest

That's right, hot dogs. Twenty competitors will try to chow down four hotdogs in 76 seconds before starting their 5K. Up for the challenge? There are currently 14 spots left. Register here.

There is also an American flag carrying division for those who'd like to carry a traditional U.S. flag for the entirety of the race. See the rules and regulations here.

Those who participate in the kids' dash will also have the option of marching in the Jaycees Fourth of July Parade with the Epic Races float (accompanied by a parent).

The featured charity for this year's event is the University of Michigan Addiction Center. According to the center, funds raised will go directly toward its community outreach and education efforts.

Read: At a glance: The University of Michigan Addiction Center

The center is looking for volunteers to run or walk on its team, with the team name U-M Addiction Center & Treatment Services.

Registration prices:

Firecracker 5K: $47 + $3.50 Sign-up fee (price to increase to $50 after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2)

Firecracker 5K kids 12-18: $25 Race Fee + $3 Sign-up fee

Firecracker 5K kids under 12: $20 Race Fee + $3 Sign-up Fee

Firecracker 5K flag carrying division: $47 + $3.50 Sign-up fee (price to increase to $50 after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2)

Firecracker 5K hot dog eating division: $47 + $3.50 Sign-up fee (price to increase to $50 after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2)

Mile Fun Run: $37 Race Fee + $3.50 Sign-up fee (price to increase to $40 after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2)

Mile Fun Run kids 12-18: $20 Race Fee + $3 Sign-up fee

Mile Fun Run kids under 12: $15 Race Fee + $3 Sign-up fee

Kids' Dash: $14 Race Fee $3 Sign-up fee (price to increase to $15 after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2)

Register to race here or make a donation.



Learn about other U-M Addiction Center events here.

