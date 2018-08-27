Kickshaw Theatre presents 'Milvotchkee, Visconsin' Sept. 13 through Oct. 7

ANN ARBOR - Beginning on Sept. 13 and running through Oct. 7, theater lovers will have the opportunity to see "Milvotchkee, Visconsin" by Laura Jacqmin. The play is a fascinating story about a woman's journey through dementia, and the production will take place at the Interfaith Center for Spiritual Growth, located on Airport Boulevard just off South State Street.

Subtitled “a comedy about a tragedy,” "Milvotchkee, Visconsin" tells a surreal and eye-opening story from the perspective of Molly, a woman living with a hole in her head. Molly’s lifetime of memories are falling right out of her head, and fast. Her surroundings become unfamiliar and distorted as she comes to grips with the challenges of her disease. Working with healthcare professionals she doesn’t always understand and a family that doesn’t always understand her, can she find a way to carry on with dignity and peace?

“The stories we tell are really resonating, and our audience is growing, along with our connections in the community,” said Kickshaw executive director Jane Griffith. “'Milvotchkee, Visconsin,' for example, creates an opportunity to increase awareness about the effects of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and some truly visionary organizations are partnering with us to make this an impactful event for the community.”

The production is directed by Kickshaw’s founder and artistic director Lynn Lammers. The cast includes Nancy Kammer, Michael Hays, Dave Davies, Brenda Lane, Sonja Marquis and Aral Gribble. Paige Conway stage manages, with scenic design by Gabriella S. Csapo, properties design by Rebecca MacCreery, costume design by Camille Charara, lighting design by Alex Gay and sound design by Will Myers.

"Milvotchkee, Visconsin" is presented through the generous support of Glacier Hills Senior Living Community and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and will run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students. They may be purchased online at kickshawtheatre.org, by phone through Showclix at 888-718-4253, and at the door with cash or credit card.

About Kickshaw Theatre

Kickshaw means “rare delight.” And that defines what Kickshaw Theatre offers. Founded in 2015, Kickshaw Theatre has become known for uncommon stories and stylistic daring. Kickshaw Theatre excites curiosity with plays that represent humanity in all its complexity and multitudes, seeking out stories that increase empathy, artistic literacy, intellectual stimulation and a sense of social connection.

