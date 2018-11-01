Kickshaw Theatre to present Gershwin tunes at Conor O'Neill's Nov. 18

ANN ARBOR - Get ready for a night of fun, drinks and your favorite Gershwin songs during Kickshaw Theatre's "Passion & Perserverance: A Gershwin Musical Revue" on Nov. 18 at Conor O'Neill's.

The one-night event is the second annual fundraiser for the theater group.

The classic music of George and Ira Gershwin will be performed by the following local vocalists:

Krisin Clark, of Ypsilanti

Maddie Eaton, of Ann Arbor

Matt Hook, of Dexter

Allie Re, of Ann Arbor

Emily Rogers-Driskill, of Ann Arbor

Emily Smokovich, of Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor's Tyler Driskill is the show's musical director.

Enjoy beverage service before and during the concert.

Event details:

Tickets are $50. All proceeds will benefit Kickshaw Theatre.

Doors to the Celtic Room will open at 6:30 p.m.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Those who come early will enjoy a meal and are encouraged to enter a $25 wine pull contest for the chance to win a select bottle.

Purchase tickets at www.kickshawtheatre.org, by phone at 888-718-4253 or at the door (pending availability).



About Kickshaw Theatre

Kickshaw means "rare delight." And that defines what Kickshaw Theatre offers. Founded in 2015, Kickshaw Theatre has become known for uncommon stories and stylistic daring. Kickshaw Theatre excites curiosity with plays that represent humanity in all its complexity and multitudes, seeking out stories that increase empathy, artistic literacy, intellectual stimulation, and a sense of social connection.



Kickshaw is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit professional theatre, operating under an agreement with Actor’s Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.



