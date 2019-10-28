Kindlefest, Moonlight and Midnight Madness set for Dec. 6 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - The biggest holiday night of year will take place on Dec. 6.

Kerrytown's Kindlefest, Main Street's Midnight Madness and State Street's Moonlight Madness will welcome in the holiday season through the wee hours of the night.

Kindlefest

When: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event may end the earliest but it also starts the earliest.

Head to Ann Arbor Farmers Market for a magical, German-inspired outdoor Christkindlmarkt experience.

The event features:

Artisans

Farmers

Retailers

Traditional food

Mulled wine (Glühwein) and beer

Traditional food (pretzels, bratwursts, roasted nuts)

The family-friendly event will feature caroling, strolling musicians, Santa, fire pits for s'more roasting and more. The Kid Zone will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a special appearance from Santa at 5 p.m.

Retail shops in the Kerrytown District will be open late, offering special holiday discounts.

To learn more, visit the event's Facebook page.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Moonlight Madness

When: 6 p.m. to Midnight

State Street District also hosts its own event on the same night featuring specials from its businesses.

Here's what you can expect:

Bivouac: 20-50% off everything in the store *some restrictions apply (will be open until midnight)

The Getup Vintage: Balloon Pop - pop a balloon at checkout for anywhere from 10% to 50% off your purchase.

State Street District will be updating the event's Facebook page with more participating retailers as the event approaches.

Midnight Madness

When: 7:30 p.m. to midnight

Similar to Moonlight Madness, this is the Main Street Area Association's shopping-centered event of the evening.

Stroll Main Street and the surrounding area for special store discounts and performances by carolers.

Downtown Home and Garden hosts a fun event every year with fire pits, chestnut roasting and hot beverages in its parking lot and sweet animals in its barn.

We recommend strolling through all of these areas to get the most out of the city's most festive night of the year.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.