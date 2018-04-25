Ladies Night comes back to Ann Arbor May 18

ANN ARBOR - It's that time of year again when women take over the Main Street area for a jam-packed evening of music, shopping and great food.

The sixth annual Ladies Night will take place on May 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Gather your friends and enjoy live performances by local female musicians, enjoy special offers and discounts from retailers, as well as goody bags, activities, snacks and more.

Restaurants will also be offering a selection of special drinks and/or appetizers for the event.



(Photo: Destination Ann Arbor)

Participating retailers and special offers:

The Himalayan Bazaar, 218 S. Main St.

15% off merchandise. Activities will include a viewing of footage from their trips to Nepal and a conversation with female Everest climber, Moni Mulepati.

Cherry Republic, 223 S. Main St.

20% discount storewide. Will be offering house made sangria with a paired appetizer.

Crazy Wisdom, 114 S. Main St.

20% off bookstore merchandise, excluding tea room purchases. Enjoy hot tea samples and chocolates and music in the tea room. A free goody bag will be given to the first 20 women who come in and spend $25 or more.

Le Bon Macaron, 209 S. 4th Ave.

10% off merchandise and six macarons for $10.

Literati, 124 E. Washington St.

Enjoy $1 off drip coffee, cold brew and teas at Literati Coffee.

Moosejaw, 327 S. Main St.

20% off one full-priced item as well as free wine and snacks.

Ten Thousand Villages, 303 S. Main St.

25% off on all jewelry, all day long. A prize drawing for a gift basket of great fair-trade items.

Lily Grace Cosmetics, 306 S. Main St.



Shinola's store on Main St. (Photo: Destination Ann Arbor)

Running Fit, 123 E. Liberty St.

15% off discount on everything in store, except electronics. Enjoy drinks and snacks and fun games to win prizes. Laura will be hosting a FREE Kangoo Jumps fitness class at 6:50 p.m. *Come early for fittings and to guarantee a spot.

Vault of Midnight, 219 S. Main St.

20% off any comic that features an awesome lady. Lots of dollar issues for sale that come with a free bling ring (while supplies last).

Abracadabra, 205 E. Liberty St.

Enjoy a jewelry party and trunk show collection of designer Alex Sepkus. Enjoy 10% off the first piece and 15% off multiples. Will also be serving sips, snacks and chocolates. Personal styling is available all day Friday and Saturday.

Ann Arbor Art Center, 117 W. Liberty Rd.

15% off all Gallery Shop purchases including unique jewelry, handmade pottery, paintings, prints and more (Art Center members get 20% off purchases). On top of this, have fun at the free drop-in art-making activity and a pop-up shop by local jewelry artist Angela Peat.

Bo Store, 333 S. Main St.

30% off the entire store.

Footprints, 217 S. Main St.

Storewide sale and enjoy a gift with purchase while supplies last. Enter a drawing for a $50 Footprints gift certificate.

Four Directions, 211 S. Main St.

20% off any single item.

Pretzel Bell, 226 S. Main St.

Prickly Pear Martini for $7 and $2 soft baked pretzels.



Le Bon Macaron on S. 4th Avenue (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

Roeda Studio, 319 S. Main St.

Enjoy 10% off your entire purchase. Free magnet with purchase and complimentary sweets 'n treats. All day activity: Drop-in coloring with free Color Out the Darkness bookmark.

Underground Printing, 329 S. Main St.

30% off the entire store.

Wireless Zone, 212 S. Main St.

$10 off anything in the store, snacks, drinks and a fun atmosphere.

Avalon, 120 E. Liberty St.

$5 margaritas and draft beers.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, 314 S. 4th Ave.

Offering Happy Hour all night in the lounge, including a $9 Crab BLT and $9 Classic Cosmos.

Nagomi, 241 E. Liberty Street

$5 glasses of select wine. 10% off sushi rolls.

Fjallraven, 213 S. Main St.

20% off Fjallraven gear and apparel. Enjoy snacks and refreshments, and two in-store pop-ups including Mindo Chocolate (with samples) and DoTerra Essential Oil with samples and information.

Real Seafood Company, 341 S. Main St.

$5 Pomegranate Margaritas and Peach Mules. Join Real Seafood's mailing list and fill out one of our "lets connect" cards and enter to win a $25.00 gift card.

Conor O'Neill's, 318 S. Main St.

$5 chocolate martinis.

Gratzi, 326 S. Main St. - TBD

Rock Paper Scissors, 216 S. Main St. - TBD

Arbor Brewing Company, 114 E. Washington St. - TBD

Shinola, 301 S. Main St. - TBD

Get a bling ring with any purchase at Ladies Night participating retailers -- while supplies last -- and enter to win a Main Street-area gift certificate.

For more information about Ladies Night 2018, click here.



About Main Street Area Association



The Main Street Area Association is a 501(c)6 not for profit organization whose mission is to preserve the long term success and vitality of downtown Ann Arbor.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.