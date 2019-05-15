Last chance to vote for your favorite flick for Movie Night at Michigan Stadium

ANN ARBOR - The sixth annual Movie Night at Michigan Stadium is fast approaching and organizers are turning to the public to choose which film will be screened at the June 22 event.

Voters can choose from:

"A Dog's Way Home"

"Back to the Future"

"How to Train your Dragon 3"

"Space Jam"

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse"

"The Goonies"

Voting ends Thursday at 5 p.m., so be sure to cast your vote here.

More details will be released on June 1, but the show will begin at 7 p.m. on the 22nd.

