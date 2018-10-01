Learn how to make perfect pies and tarts at the Ann Arbor District Library Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - Once the cool weather comes in, we begin craving warm, flavorful fall and winter dishes, from hearty stews to warm cinnamon apple pie.

That's why Wednesday's baking workshop at the Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Branch couldn't have better timing.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m., learn how to make the perfect pie dough from none other than foodie extraordinaire and head baker at the People's Food Co-op, Keegan Rodgers.

Photo: AADL

The event page says participants can expect a "lively workshop" that will teach you the difference between pies and tarts, which fillings are best for your bake, and "how to blind bake a pie shell."

Tastings of Rodgers' baked goods will be available, and each participant will leave with newfound baking skills and enough dough for one pie to bake at home.

