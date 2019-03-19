Learn how to reduce your energy costs with free city of Ann Arbor "Power Hours"

ANN ARBOR - The city is inviting residents to three free sessions to learn more about the benefits of installing solar panels and how to make their homes more energy efficient.

The cost of solar could increase soon, and these "Power Hours" aim to help residents learn how to bring down energy bill costs, learn what options there are for solar energy and make their homes more environmentally friendly.

Here's where the events will take place:

Wednesday, March 20: 6 p.m.

The Ann Arbor Senior Center, 1320 Baldwin Ave.

Thursday, April 11: 6 p.m.

Slauson Middle School, 1019 W. Washington St.

Monday, April 29: 6 p.m.

Cobblestone Farm, 2781 Packard St.

Representatives from the following organizations will be presenting at the events:

Michigan Saves: Will discuss its energy efficiency, contractor network and solar financing options.

DTE Energy: Will discuss its rebate programs and home energy consultations.

Ann Arbor Energy Commission members: Will share information on how to go solar.

Energy efficiency contractors and solar installers will also be on hand to speak with attendees, who can help connect residents to resources to determine whether their properties are solar candidates.

For parents attending with young children, a kids area will be provided.

To learn more about the city's initiatives and energy office visit www.a2gov.org/energy.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.