Learn art of screen printing Saturday at Ann Arbor District Library

ANN ARBOR - Always wanted to try your hand at screen printing? Now is your chance.

On Saturday, the Ann Arbor District Library's popular Screen Printing Lab is back with guests from Modati Studios leading interactive demonstrations from 1 to 4 p.m.

Screen printing doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, most supplies can be found at craft stores. Learn how to transfer paint to a variety of materials using a screen, and bring in fabric or T-shirts to transfer your own custom designs.

The workshop will take place in the Downtown Library's Secret Lab at 343 S. 5th Ave.

This event is free and open to the public and is designed for ages sixth grade to adult.

