Literati announces three more ticketed events for its fall 2018 'Literati Bookstore Presents' series

ANN ARBOR - It is hard to believe that fall is quickly approaching, but it is, in fact, that time of the year. While some of us may mourn the end of summer, there is no better way to welcome the autumn months than with many author events brought to you by Literati Bookstore.

Literati has just announced three additional fall ticketed events as part of its fall 2018 "Literati Bookstore Presents" series, which includes previously announced events with acclaimed author Anne Lamott at First United Methodist Church on Oct. 25 and a free event with Dr. Mona Hana-Attisha on Sept. 12, in partnership with The University of Michigan School of Environment and Sustainability.

On Oct. 17, former Secretary of State John Kerry will appear at Rackham Auditorium to discuss his new memoir, "Every Day Is Extra." A Q&A and signing will follow. On Nov. 18, National Book Award winner Jonathan Franzen will read and discuss his latest collection of essays, "The End of the End of the World," at Zingerman’s Greyline. Finally, on Nov. 26, former White House photographer Pete Souza will give a photo presentation from his latest book, "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents," at Rackham Auditorium. A Q&A will follow, and books will be pre-signed.

For all events, tickets include a hardcover copy of the aforementioned books. These tickets are available through Eventbrite and on Literati’s website. Note that seating for Pete Souza’s event is limited within the venue to improve sight lines for the presentation.

Additionally, Literati will partner with the Ann Arbor District Library for two notable free events this fall when they welcome journalist and author Susan Orlean on Nov. 8 in support of "The Library Book," and "Welcome to Night Vale" co-creator Joseph Fink two days earlier, on Nov. 6, in support of his novel "Alice Isn’t Dead." Information for all of these events, including links to purchase tickets, can be found at literatibookstore.com/literati-bookstore-presents.

