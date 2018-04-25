Literati Bookstore presents David Sedaris on June 8 for a reading and signing of 'Calypso'

ANN ARBOR - Author David Sedaris returns to Ann Arbor on June 8 at 5 p.m. for a very special reading and signing of his latest collection of essays, "Calypso" at Literati Bookstore. As a result of the event taking place on Literati's main floor, space for this event is extremely limited. Therefore, Literati is holding a raffle of sorts.

Through Friday at 5 p.m., customers may purchase a priority signing line ticket, which will not only enter them into a raffle for a chance to see Sedaris read in-store, but also pre-buys a hardcover copy of "Calypso" through Literati, and reserves a priority spot in the signing line following the event. Customers are limited to two priority signing line tickets per person and purchases are non-refundable.

Important item to note: When the priority signing line ticket offer ends, Literati will randomly draw a limited number of names to attend the reading on Literati's main floor, and notify those winners directly via email. The remainder will have priority access to the signing line, according to the signing line number on their ticket, and following all event attendees.

For those who purchase priority tickets, "Calypso" will be available for in-store pickup on May 29. If priority ticket holders choose to wait until the night of the event, they may also pick up their copy at that time. After the priority ticket offer expires on Friday, free signing line tickets will become available, which will grant access to the signing line following priority signing line ticket holders.

Literati is making a strong effort to avoid long lines and the length of time one has to spend waiting to meet Sedaris, so this time around the store will use the power of social media to help move the process along. Through its Twitter account (@literatibkstore), Literati will call signing line numbers up by groups to join the line at the store, so that guests can explore downtown Ann Arbor (or avoid the weather) while they wait.

For those who are nervous about missing the opportunity to meet Sedaris, it is also worth mentioning that he is incredibly gracious with his time and is willing to stay as long as there are still people in line. Sedaris tends to take the time to meet and speak with each person in line, which is a wonderful quality that makes the line worth it.

About David Sedaris

Sedaris is the author of "Barrel Fever" and "Holidays on Ice," as well as collections of personal essays, "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim," "When You Are Engulfed in Flames" and his most recent book, "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls," each of which became an immediate bestseller. The audio version of "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" was a Grammy nominee for Best Spoken Word Album. He is the author of the New York Times-bestselling collection of fables entitled "Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Wicked Bestiary" (with illustrations by Ian Falconer). He was also the editor of "Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories." Sedaris's pieces appear regularly in the New Yorker and have twice been included in 'The Best American Essays'. There are a total of ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into twenty-nine languages.

