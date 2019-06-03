Literati, JCC of Greater Ann Arbor to host NYT bestselling author Jennifer Weiner June 19

ANN ARBOR - New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Weiner is headed to town June 19 for an evening of conversation at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor presented by Literati Bookstore.

Weiner has written 16 books, including "In Her Shoes," which was adapted as a feature film starring Toni Collette, Shirley MacLaine and Cameron Diaz in 2005. The Princeton alumna is a regular contributor to the New York Times Opinion section.

At the event, Weiner will be speaking about her latest novel, "Mrs. Everything," with Michigan Radio's host of "Stateside," Cynthia Canty. The JCC will be providing light refreshments and a book signing will follow.

The event will start at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets are $30, which includes a hardcover book. Literati will also be selling copies of Weiner's previous titles at the event.

Limited parking will be available at the JCC, but additional street parking will be available on Birch Hollow and Pebble Creek Drives surrounding the building.

Here is the synopsis from the press release:

Jo and Bethie Kaufman were born into a world full of promise. Growing up in 1950s Detroit, they live in a perfect "Dick and Jane" house, where their roles in the family are clearly defined. Jo is the tomboy, the bookish rebel with a passion to make the world more fair; Bethie is the pretty, feminine good girl, a would-be star who enjoys the power her beauty confers and dreams of a traditional life.



But the truth ends up looking differently than what the girls imagined. Jo and Bethie survive traumas and tragedies. As their lives unfold against the background of free love and Vietnam, Woodstock and Women’s Lib, Bethie becomes an adventure-loving wild child who dives headlong into the counterculture, and is up for anything (except settling down).

Meanwhile, Jo becomes a proper young mother in Connecticut, a witness to the changing world instead of a participant. Neither woman inhabits the world she dreams of, or has a life that feels authentic, or brings her joy. Is it too late for the women to finally stake a claim on happily ever after?

In her most ambitious novel yet, Jennifer Weiner tells a story of two sisters who, with their different dreams and different paths, offer answers to the question: How should a woman be in the world?

