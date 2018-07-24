Loaded Die to host first weekly Ann Arbor game night series at Blom Meadworks starting Aug. 9

ANN ARBOR - Metro Detroit-based game store The Loaded Die will host its first Ann Arbor game night series at Blom Meadworks in Ann Arbor every Thursday starting Aug. 9. The popular store (located in Ferndale's Rust Belt Market) also hosts game nights throughout the Ferndale and Detroit area, featuring 50+ unique table top games led by a board game "guru."

"We're so excited to build the gaming hobby in Ann Arbor at the gorgeous Blom space." owner Kyle Sweeney said.

If you love board games, we expect to see you every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(Some of the games on display at Blom Meadworks)

