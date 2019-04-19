Lobbytorium series returns to Ann Arbor District Library for fifth time in May

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - With a myriad of events lined up for its reoccurring Lobbytorium series, plus its regularly scheduled programming, the Ann Arbor District Library is getting ready for its biggest May ever.

From making macarons with Keegan Rodgers to the Ann Arbor Creativity & Making Expo, the AADL’s Lobbytorium series returns to the first floor lobby of the downtown branch for the largest set of programming since its inception.

May 4 - 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

May the force be with you on the fourth! Let your inner wookie out at this themed festival celebrating everything "Star Wars". Make crafts and play games from a galaxy far, far away. Dressing in costume is encouraged!

May 5 - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join Fifth Avenue Press, AADL’s book imprint for a reception celebrating the release of its third class of books. Ranging from a Detroit historical memoir to a sci-fi thriller set in San Francisco, the five titles being released are: "What Justice Looks Like" (Samuel Damren), "Who We Are Now" (Linda Cotton Jefferies), "Almost Lost: Detroit Kids Discover Holocaust Secrets and Family Survivors" (Pauline Loewenhardt), "Corked: Tales of Advantage in Competitive Sports" (Brian Love and Michael Burns) and "Dark Rhythm" (Charles Taylor).

May 6 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Learn to make those tricky French pastries that everyone loves but hates to make!

May 13 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Join poet Morgan Parker as she delves into “Magical Negro,” her book of poetry with subjects ranging from ancestral traumas and ever-present anxieties to personal narratives, black womanhood, loneliness and objectification.

May 15 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting in the morning, join a variety of Michigan exhibitors as they demonstrate products and services for the blind, visually impaired and physically disabled. Events about low vision rehabilitation, support animals and the latest technology for people with visual impairments will also occur simultaneously with the VISIONS 2019 vendor fair.

May 18 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by the AADL for its annual Gardening & DIY Festival. Learn about microgreens, backyard chickens or beekeeping at one of the many talks, shop the artisan market or do some fun hands-on activities in the Secret Lab.

May 19 - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn about DIY science, handicrafts, robotics, student STEM and STEAM projects, Arduinos and more. Jen Foxbot, from Foxbot Industries, will be present to demonstrate citizen science.

May 20 - 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bestselling mystery author Elizabeth George will discuss “The Punishment She Deserves,” the last book of her psychological-suspense Lynley series.

May 21- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Join activist Cecile Richards as she discusses her book, “Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead." Richards will speak on the events that shaped her career in activism and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

All Lobbytorium events take place in the first floor lobby of the Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch, at 343 S. Fifth Ave.

