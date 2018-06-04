Local author John U. Bacon presents 'The Best of Bacon' at Nicola's Books on June 12

ANN ARBOR - John U. Bacon -- the award-winning speaker, commentator, teacher and coach -- will be at Nicola's Books on Tuesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. to discuss his new book, "The Best of Bacon." According to Nicola's, the book collects both new and familiar stories, all centered on sports in our home state of Michigan. Best known for his acclaimed books on college football, Bacon’s writing has been praised for going beyond traditional Xs and Os sports reporting. True to that reputation, this collection showcases personal, behind-the-scenes stories of players, coaches and even fans.

“I wrote these stories between 1992 and 2018," Bacon told Nicola's. "They cover a dozen different sports for a dozen different media outlets, from the Ann Arbor News to National Public Radio, and they stretch from a couple pages to a dozen. But they have one thing in common: They all meant a lot to me when I wrote them, and they still do today," Bacon said.

Don't miss your chance to see this local favorite in person at one of our favorite independent bookstores. For more information about Nicola's upcoming events, visit nicolasbooks.com. Learn more about Bacon by visiting his website, johnubacon.com.

