Madeleine Albright coming to Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater Feb. 8

ANN ARBOR - Madeleine Albright will be coming to Michigan Theater on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. for a conversation hosted by both the theater and Nicola's Books.

Tickets are available for purchase online or at Nicola's Books at 2513 Jackson Ave.

Albright became the first female Secretary of State in the U.S., serving under President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001.

She will be stopping in Ann Arbor to discuss her newest book, "Fascism: A Warning." The conversation will focus on the topic of fascism, its threats and how we can avoid repeating mistakes of the past.

Albright fled Nazi occupied Czechoslovakia with her family during WWII to England, later moving to the United States. Originally believing they left for political reasons, she learned decades later that her family was Jewish and that three of her grandparents perished in concentration camps.

She sees parallels between the country she fled and America's shifting political climate. She has called president Trump "the most anti-democratic leader that I have studied in American history."

A Q&A session will follow the discussion and audience members will have the opportunity to have their books personalized.

All tickets include a signed copy of her book.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.