Make a quick trip to Fall Family Fest at North Star Reach this weekend

ANN ARBOR - Feel like getting out of town this weekend for some fall fun?

North Star Reach camp in Pinckney is holding its second annual Fall Family Fest on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A 20-minute drive from Ann Arbor, expect live entertainment, family-friendly activities, magic shows and tasty treats like Petey's Donuts.

North Star Reach is located at 1200 University Camp Drive in Pinckney and supports children with serious medical conditions and their families with spring, summer and fall programs -- free of charge.

Tickets are $7 and children under two are free. Admission includes free valet parking.

To register and purchase tickets, click here.

Credit: North Star Reach

According to North Star Reach, spook-tacular activities for all ages include:

Dress in your favorite costume and trick or treat at the Camper Village (each cabin is

uniquely decorated by local businesses and sponsors)

Enjoy a live music act or magic show in the camp's performance center

Sip hot cider and enjoy tasty truck donuts from Petey's

Tour the beautiful camp grounds, including a chance to visit the treehouse featured on the DIY Network's "The Treehouse Guys" show

All proceeds from Fall Family Fest will go toward supporting the nonprofit's cost-free camp experiences for children living with chronic and life-threatening medical conditions.

North Star Reach has served nearly 2,000 pediatric patients and their families since opening in 2016. The camp supports children living with epilepsy, congenital heart disorders, cancer, sickle cell anemia and organ transplants. Campers enjoy swimming, nature hikes, archery, canoeing, crafts and other activities that aim to foster independence, joy and confidence.

About North Star Reach

Located on 105 scenic acres of rolling hills and waterfront in Pickney, Michigan, North Star Reach is a

medically-supported camp that serves kids with chronic and life-threatening health challenges and their

family members, all at no charge to them. Our state-of-the-art health center is staffed by medical

professionals from leading hospitals and medical centers throughout the Great Lakes region.

North Star Reach is also a member of the prestigious SeriousFun Children's Network (SFCN). Founded by legendary actor and philanthropist Paul Newman in 1988, SFCN is now a global network of 30 camps and programs for children with special medical needs. As a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization, North Star Reach is independently managed and funded and depends on private donations to serve every camper free of charge.

For more information, visit www.northstarreach.org.

