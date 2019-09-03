Make your dog's day at Ann Arbor's Dog Swim Wednesday, Thursday

ANN ARBOR - We're willing to bet this time of year is your dog's favorite.

That's because the city of Ann Arbor's Dog Swim is back Wednesday and Thursday at Buhr Park Pool to let the pups celebrate the last dog days of summer.

Each year after the pool closes for the season, the pool opens its doors to four-legged friends to splash around and socialize.

Your pup can enjoy taking a dip from 3 to 8 p.m. each day. Walk-ins are welcome.

Pricing:

Each dog costs $6 for residents and $7.50 for nonresidents.

A second dog costs $3 for residents and $3.75 for nonresidents.

To make sure everyone gets a turn, your dog will be given a time slot to enjoy swimming for 30 minutes.

Buhr Park Pool is located at 2751 Packard Road.

