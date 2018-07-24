Manchester United and Liverpool FC face off at Michigan Stadium Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Get ready to see another type of football at The Big House this weekend.

English Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool FC will kickoff at 5 p.m. at Michigan Stadium Saturday as part of the International Champions Cup tournament.

The teams' rivalry is so big, it has its own name back home: The North West Derby.

This will be the third ICC match to be played at The Big House. In 2014, the Real Madrid vs. Manchester United game had an audience of more than 109,318 soccer fans, setting a U.S. attendance record.



Tickets for Saturday's match are still available on mgoblue.com.

Prices range from $63 to $252 for premium seats.

Private suites start at $5,000 and include 16 tickets, 4 standing room only passes and 4 parking passes. Interested? Fill out this form.

The ICC features the world's top 18 clubs, who will be competing in 27 matches in cities in the United States, Europe and Singapore.

For the first time this year, the ICC will be declaring a single world champion. In years past, a champion was declared on each continent.

The night before the game, Destination Ann Arbor will be hosting a free music festival on Main Street featuring Ann Arbor native Mayer Hawthorne as the headliner.

