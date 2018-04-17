Manchester United and Liverpool to play at Michigan Stadium this summer

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United turns Alexander-Arnold Trent of Liverpool on his way to scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The International Champions Cup is bringing together two of the best soccer clubs in the world to Michigan Stadium this summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool will square off at The Big House on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 5 p.m.

Exclusive presale tickets for the match will be available Wednesday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. ET while the general public will have access to tickets beginning Monday, April 23, at 8:30 a.m. through the Michigan Athletic Ticket Office and online at mgoblue.com/tickets.

Additional information and access to presale information is available at www.internationalchampionscup.com.

This summer will mark the third-time that the tournament comes to Michigan Stadium.

