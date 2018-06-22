March in the Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade

ANN ARBOR - Always wanted to march in a Fourth of July parade? Now is your chance.

Help the Ann Arbor Jaycees celebrate "red, white and blue in the A2" this year by taking part in the downtown parade along with area businesses, nonprofits, musicians and community groups.

All participants must register by Friday, June 22. Register here.

Registered participants will begin lining up at 8 a.m. Those who are in line by 9 a.m. will be eligible for the spirit challenge.

Below is a map of the route, which is approximately one mile long. It begins at the intersection of William and State.



(Credit: Ann Arbor Jaycees)

For parade updates, check the Ann Arbor Jaycees Facebook page.

Have questions? Contact parade@a2jaycees.org.

