March of Dimes holding annual Ann Arbor Signature Chef's Auction Oct. 17

ANN ARBOR - The Signature Chef's Auction is the March of Dimes Ann Arbor chapter's largest fundraiser of the year, and it is back on Oct. 17 at the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti Eagle Crest, 1275 S Huron St., Ypsilanti, at 5:30 p.m.

Guests can expect an evening of world-class cuisine from the most prominent chefs in the area.

The event, in its 11th year, will host hundreds of community philanthropists, business industry leaders and socially conscious corporations across Washtenaw County.

Proceeds from the auction will support the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that strives to lower premature birth rates. By helping mothers carry pregnancies to full term, the organization aims to optimize maternal and infant health in the U.S.

Credit: March of Dimes Michigan

What originally began as a campaign against polio, March of Dimes has been a leader in research and providing information and support services for healthy pregnancies and babies.

"Every baby is born to do something great. Thanks to you, they can be born strong and healthy." - March of Dimes

Individual tickets cost $225, and a variety of sponsorship options are available.

Reserve tickets here.

For more information, contact Jamie Mitchell at JMitchell@marchofdimes.org or call 248-359-1561.

