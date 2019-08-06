Marvel at the art of miniature trees at Ann Arbor Bonsai Society Show & Sale

ANN ARBOR - If you love bonsai trees, then you'll want to put this on your calendar.

On Aug. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the annual Ann Arbor Bonsai Society Show & Sale returns to Matthaei Botanical Gardens. This year, more than 100 bonsai will be on display. There will be demos in the bonsai and penjing garden, bonsai materials and accessories for sale, a kids workshop on Sunday, People's Choice awards and more.

Admission is $3 per person. Children 12 years of age and under are free.

The annual Ann Arbor Bonsai Society Show & Sale at Matthaei Botanical Gardens. (Credit: Michele Yanga)

Founded in 1970, the Ann Arbor Bonsai Society is an active group that meets regularly and holds workshops throughout the local community. Its mission is to "promote knowledge, appreciation, and practice of the art of bonsai to its members and to the general public through meetings, lectures, workshops, exhibitions, publications or other means."

Ann Arbor Bonsai Society members demonstrate the art of bonsai at Matthaei Botanical Gardens. (Credit: Michele Yanga)

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N. Dixboro Road.

For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

