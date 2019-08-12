Mavis Staples to headline benefit concert at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater in 2020

ANN ARBOR - Civil rights icon, Grammy Award-winner and Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mavis Staples will headline the 11th annual benefit concert for The Breakfast at St. Andrew's, Acoustic Routes Concerts and The Ark announced on Monday.

The show will take place on Feb. 15, 2020, at 8 p.m. at the Michigan Theater. Tickets start at $45 and will go on sale on Aug. 16 at 8 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Staples' work as a gospel, soul and R&B pioneer transcends music. From marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to performing for presidents John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama, she has been called "the most underrated diva of the century" by Rolling Stone.

At a time when most musicians would retire, Staples is releasing three critically acclaimed albums, including collaborations with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and multi-Grammy winner Ben Harper.

"I sing because I want to leave people feeling better than I found them," Staples said in a statement. "I want them to walk away with a positive message in their hearts, feeling stronger than they felt before. I’m singing to myself for those same reasons, too."

The benefit concert will mark the 11th time Acoustic Routes and The Ark have joined forces to raise money for the Breakfast at St. Andrew's, Ann Arbor's daily free meal program that's been running since summer 1982.

"The Breakfast started as way to help people get through a deep recession more than 30 years ago, but the need never went away," Jim Cain, the founder of Acoustic Routes Concerts and a volunteer at the Breakfast Program said in a statement. "I can’t thank Mavis Staples enough for sharing her talent and supporting the work of the Breakfast Program."

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the 501(c)3 nonprofit hosted by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 306 N. Division St.

