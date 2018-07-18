Mayer Hawthorne to headline downtown Ann Arbor music festival July 27

ANN ARBOR - As Manchester United and Liverpool FC ready to face off at Michigan Stadium in an epic football -- er, soccer -- match on July 28, Destination Ann Arbor has announced a free outdoor music festival the night before the big game.

On July 27, from 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., a free concert series featuring Mayer Hawthorne will be bringing beats to Main Street in the downtown area.

Hawthorne, a born and raised Ann Arborite who attended Community High School, is a Grammy-nominated artist and has toured the world with Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse, Erykah Badu and more.

Other performers include:

Jive Colussus (Funk/R&B/Caribbean)

Michigander (Indie Rock)

F.U.B.A.R. (Pop/Rock)

Music between sets by DJ Cataclysmic

"We are grateful to our partners at Destination Ann Arbor for putting together this amazing concert to kick off the International Champions cup coming back to Michigan," Charlie Stillitano, co-founder and executive chairman of Relevent, a sports entertainment group that operates the ICC, said in a press release. "We are sure this will add to the already great atmosphere of the match between two of the world's biggest soccer clubs."



Manchester United teammates celebrate on the field (Courtesy: Destination Ann Arbor)

The International Champions Cup is an annual tournament played in the summer around the world. Eighteen of the top clubs compete in North America, Europe and Singapore.

"We're thrilled to welcome visitors from all over the world to Ann Arbor in celebration of soccer," Destination Ann Arbor President and CEO Mary Kerr said in a press release. "This is a great opportunity for us to share all that the area has to offer with an international audience, including our world-class dining scene and vibrant downtown."

For more information, visit www.destinationannarbor.org/icc.

