Events

Mayor's Green Fair returns June 14 to downtown Ann Arbor

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Credit: City of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Celebrate and learn about the city's environmental innovation and leadership initiatives June 14 at the 19th annual Mayor's Green Fair.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street will be closed between Huron and William streets for the free event for people of all ages to attend.

This year's theme is "Envisioning a Sustainable Ann Arbor." The city has 16 sustainability goals, including sustainable transportation, energy conservation and healthy ecosystems.

According to the city of Ann Arbor, this year's Green Fair highlights include:

  • Environmental nonprofit organizations, government agencies and participating businesses that support environmental and sustainability practices.
  • Hands-on activities and live birds of prey demonstrations.
  • Live music performed by The Vicissitudes.
  • Green transportation exhibits, sponsored by the getDowntown Program, showcasing a variety of ordinary and innovative sustainable transportation choices — featuring hybrid and cargo bikes with test rides, information about the William Street bikeway and autonomous vehicles.
  • Environmental nonprofit organizations, government agencies and participating businesses that have earned the designation of "Environmental Excellence" partners and/or "Community Partners for Clean Streams" from Washtenaw County.
  • Exhibitors will highlight innovative energy-saving designs and actions, including displays of alternative fuel vehicles, demonstrations of green building materials, solar energy installations, renewable energy installations and more.
  • Green transportation exhibits sponsored by the getDowntown Program highlighting opportunities available for cleaner trips — ranging from VanRide vanpools for long-distance commuting to cargo bikes for local shopping trips.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the fair: 

  • South Main Street from William to Huron
  • Liberty Street from South Ashley to South Fourth
  • Washington Street from South Ashley to South Fourth (traffic will be able to enter and exit the Washington Street parking structure)

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV