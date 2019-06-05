Mayor's Green Fair returns June 14 to downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Celebrate and learn about the city's environmental innovation and leadership initiatives June 14 at the 19th annual Mayor's Green Fair.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street will be closed between Huron and William streets for the free event for people of all ages to attend.

This year's theme is "Envisioning a Sustainable Ann Arbor." The city has 16 sustainability goals, including sustainable transportation, energy conservation and healthy ecosystems.

According to the city of Ann Arbor, this year's Green Fair highlights include:

Environmental nonprofit organizations, government agencies and participating businesses that support environmental and sustainability practices.

Hands-on activities and live birds of prey demonstrations.

Live music performed by The Vicissitudes.

Green transportation exhibits, sponsored by the getDowntown Program, showcasing a variety of ordinary and innovative sustainable transportation choices — featuring hybrid and cargo bikes with test rides, information about the William Street bikeway and autonomous vehicles.

Exhibitors will highlight innovative energy-saving designs and actions, including displays of alternative fuel vehicles, demonstrations of green building materials, solar energy installations, renewable energy installations and more.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the fair:

South Main Street from William to Huron

Liberty Street from South Ashley to South Fourth

Washington Street from South Ashley to South Fourth (traffic will be able to enter and exit the Washington Street parking structure)

