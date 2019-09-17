Meet Hikonyan, Ann Arbor's Japanese sister city's mascot Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Hikone, Japan's adorable mascot, is coming to the Ann Arbor District Library's downtown branch on Saturday.

The cuddly white cat that was struck by lightning (as legend has it) will be making two appearances at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Created in 2007 to commemorate the founding of Hikone Castle, Hikonyan has become a Japanese phenomenon and has boosted tourism to the area, including tens of millions of dollars spent on Hikonyan merchandise. The character's official Facebook page has more than 80,000 likes.

Mayor Christopher Taylor was in Japan this summer and visited the central Japanese city, whose officials reportedly have encouraged Taylor to develop an Ann Arbor mascot.

The event is a partnership between Ann Arbor and Hikone.

So bring friends and family of all ages for the meet and greet happening from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and enjoy coloring pages and button-making for the kiddos.

