Melissa Etheridge, 'circus rave' among 2019 Ann Arbor Summer Festival Mainstage performers

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Summer Fesitval just announced its ticketed Mainstage Series for the 2019 season.

"The festival's 36th season will deliver a diverse mix of creative and engaging experiences that feature music icons, rising stars, and spectacle," AASF Executive Director Mike Michelon said in a statement.

"We look forward to sharing additional series announcements throughout the spring and we have a few surprises planned, too. With over 175 concerts and events, the festival is the best part of summer in Ann Arbor."

See the full 2019 lineup:

Cirque Alfonse: BARBU Electro Trad Cabaret

Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21

8 p.m., Power Center

Tickets: $35-$45

Cirque Alfonse: BARBU Electro Trad Cabaret (Credit: Idil Sukan)

"Backed by a frenetic electro-trad band, the Cirque Alfonse clan from Quebec strays dangerously close to the edge in this exuberant circus rave. BARBU is a bellyful of cheeky humor and brazen eccentricity. It features exceptionally strong men and women, delivering edge-of-your-seat entertainment set to a rollicking soundtrack. BARBU creates a strange and wonderful world, straddling old traditions with a modern edge, delivering a wildly exuberant night out at the circus. This piece is recommended for ages 16+."

Dawes

Wednesday, June 26

8 p.m., Power Center

Tickets: $30-$55





"It’s been a decade since Dawes first emerged from Southern California with a guitar-driven sound reimagining the 1970s Laurel Canyon vibe. Singer Taylor Goldsmith’s plaintive delivery blends with rich harmonies and forges one of America’s great rock bands. Dawes’ latest record Passwords explores relationships, politics, victories, and losses that shape us all. Dawes returns to its greatest specialty: smooth and ingratiating California folk-rock that never bothers to hide its big, beating, bleeding heart." - NPR Music



Madeleine Peyroux

Thursday, June 27

8 p.m., Power Center

Tickets: $25-$55





"Elegant and escapist, American singer Madeleine Peyroux moved to Paris in her teens and busked on the streets, honing a confident 'bohemian storyteller' approach to Billie Holiday and Edith Piaf. Twenty-two years since her debut 'Dreamland,' Peyroux continues pushing jazz boundaries. In 'Anthem' (2018), she casts a sober, poetic, and philosophical eye on the current state of the world, dazzling listeners with interpretations of Leonard Cohen’s 'Anthem' and poet Paul Eluard’s 'Liberté.'"



Evolution of a Sonero by Flaco Navaja

Saturday, June 29

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Power Center (onstage)

Tickets: $40

Credit: Flaco Navaja

"Part coming of age story, part love letter to salsa and the Bronx, Evolution of a Sonero delivers a testament to human resilience in a spirited concert tribute. Backed by five world-class musicians, Flaco Navaja draws from Héctor Lavoe, The Doors, KRS-1, and many humorous friends and family that shaped him. Join an intimate audience on the Power Center stage and witness the culmination of Navaja’s 20 years performing internationally for Def Jam, MC’ing the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, and as a sonero emblematic of American Boricua."



Melissa Etheridge

Wednesday, July 3

8 p.m., Power Center

Tickets: $48.50 - $103.50





"Rock visionary Melissa Etheridge broke out in 1988 and hasn’t stopped. With 14 albums, 15 Grammy nominations, two wins, and an Academy Award, Etheridge summons gorgeous, bittersweet roots rock songs connecting listeners to what she calls 'personal healing, national healing, and human healing.' Etheridge’s latest album, 'The Medicine Show,' features songs of renewal inspired by acts of kindness, resilience, and bravery. Purchase a pair of tickets and receive a free digital download of the album."

The Capitol Steps

Thursday, July 4

4 p.m., Power Center

Tickets: $40-$55

Credit: Capitol Steps

"The Capitol Steps celebrates its 20th season at the Summer Festival on Fourth of July! This infamous comedy troupe starring former congressional staffers will have you rolling down both sides of the aisle with a bonanza of song parodies from 2018’s 'Make America Grin Again.' Recent Tweets about the album are barely exaggerated: 'It’s amazing. It’s huge. It’s fabulous. It has nothing to do with Russia. Or Putin.'"

Ticket info

Tickets will go on sale:

Thursday, April 4, at 9 a.m. for $1,000+ AASF members

Friday, April 5, at 9 a.m. for $100+ AASF members

Monday, April 8, at 9 a.m. for the general public

Tickets can be ordered online at a2sf.org, by phone at 734-764-2538 or in person at the Michigan League Ticket Office at 911 N. University Ave.

All Mainstage Series performances take place at the Power Center for Performing Arts at 121 Fletcher St. Top of the Park events are held at 915 E. Washington St.



About AASF

The Ann Arbor Summer Festival is an exhilarating celebration of performing arts, outdoor entertainment, and community spirit. An annual international arts gathering in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the three-week festival offers two parallel programs — one indoor and one outdoor — at various venues and spaces across the University of Michigan campus and in downtown Ann Arbor. Each season features a progressive mix of over 175 events showcasing local, national and international artists, and a diverse audience of more than 80,000 people.



The indoor Mainstage series includes ticketed performances of world-class music, contemporary circus, dance, family entertainment, public radio shows, and comedy. The outdoor program, Top of the Park, is held along a beautiful campus green and offers admission-free concerts, Movies by Moonlight, open-air street spectacle, culinary treats and unique family attractions.



The Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s admission-free series at Top of the Park runs nightly from June 14-July 7 (dark on Mondays).



For more information, visit a2sf.org.

