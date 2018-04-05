'Menopause The Musical' comes to the Michigan Theater on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR - "Menopause The Musical" the groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived "The Change" comes to the Michigan Theater for one show only on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Megan Cavanagh -- who plays "Earth Mother," and who is known for her role as Marla Hooch in "A League of Their Own" -- shared her enthusiasm by email. "Performing Menopause the Musical is a joyous celebration for women to come together to laugh and celebrate our aging bodies," Cavanagh wrote.

"I’m excited to perform in Ann Arbor at the Michigan Theatre, April 11th. Come join us and have some laughs as we sing and dance about all things Menopause," she wrote.

Another cast member, Linda Boston -- who plays "Professional Woman" and has decades of experience in the performing, literary and teaching arts -- shared Cavanagh's enthusiasm for the production.

"Almost two decades proves it. No matter who you are, women and men alike -- yes, I said men -- this show will open your eyes, put a smile on your face, compassion in your heart and change your mind about you and everything around you. Join us for the time of your life, guaranteed," Boston wrote.

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, "Menopause The Musical" is currently celebrating 16 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy. The laughter-filled 90-minute production is well worth your time and not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale now for $45-$65 depending on seating preference and are available at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Group ticket purchases of 10 or more tickets can be arranged in advance by calling 734-668-8397 and asking for group sales.

