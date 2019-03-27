Meow Wolf art collective coming to Ann Arbor Thursday

ANN ARBOR - Enter the world of Meow Wolf at the Michigan Theater Thursday at 5:10 p.m. as members of the art collective present their works at the Penny W. Stamps Speaker Series.

Founded in 2008 in Santa Fe, the collective for DIY artists has transformed its space -- a converted bowling alley -- into an immersive multimedia realm. Open to the general public, Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return welcomes visitors of all ages to discover the unique art experience. With more than 100 local artists, the collective describes itself as "a unique combination of children's museum, art gallery, jungle gym, and fantasy novel."

Members Morgan Capps and Chris Cloud will be presenting at the speaker series.

This event is presented in partnership with the Ann Arbor Film Festival and is free and open to the public.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.