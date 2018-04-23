Michigan and State Theatre to close out April with acclaimed 'devastating' films

ANN ARBOR - The Michigan and State Theaters are closing out the month of April with a bang, in the emotional sense. Opening on Friday at the Michigan is Andrew Haigh’s adaptation of Willy Vlautin’s acclaimed novel "Lean on Pete," described by both Detroit News film critic Adam Graham and Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips as "devastating."

Starring Steve Buscemi, Charlie Plummer, Chloe Sevigny and Travis Fimmel, "Lean on Pete" focuses on Charley Thompson (Plummer), the 15-year-old son of a single father working in warehouses who has no stability in his life. When the two move to Portland, Charley takes a summer job caring for an aging racehorse named Lean On Pete. Charley later learns Pete is bound for slaughter, and decides to take his newfound friend across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home.

"'Lean on Pete' is difficult viewing, but there’s more to it than a long wallow in depression," Graham wrote in his review. "It closes on one of the most powerful, lasting images in recent memory, a testament to the impact of a story about a boy and his horse."

Phillips shared Graham's sentiment, writing that, "... In the best way, this is a tough movie to shake, and while it believes in the kindness of strangers, 'Lean on Pete' never forgets every other human failing, impulse and circumstance."

With a similar emotional gut-punch, the State Theatre will screen "You Were Never Really Here" beginning on Friday. Written and directed by Lynne Ramsay, whose previous film "We Need To Talk About Kevin" was similarly praised, "You Were Never Really Here" stars Joaquin Phoenix as a traumatized veteran who is unafraid of violence and tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening. This film was also the winner for Best Screenplay and Best Actor at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

"'You Were Never Really Here" may be something of a blunt instrument," Dana Stevens wrote in her Slate review of the film, "But it still managed to knock me out."

For more information about the upcoming films and special events, please visit michtheater.org.

