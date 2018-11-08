Michigan Carillons to perform country music to honor Thousand Oaks shooting victims Friday

Assistant professor of carillon and university carillonist at the University of Michigan, Tiffany Ng, performs a memorial concert at Burton Tower on Sept. 11, 2017 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Hear country music ring from the University of Michigan's bell towers on Friday and climb to the top to see the carillonists play during an interactive performance.

Titled "Carillon Meets Country Music," the event celebrates "working-class music in the bell tower repertoire" and will remember the 12 victims of the deadly shooting overnight in Thousand Oaks, California, at a country music bar.

Tours of the towers will be provided along with singalongs of country hits.

Burton Tower (230 N. Ingalls St.): 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Lurie Tower (1230 Murfin Ave.): 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No musical experience necessary.

