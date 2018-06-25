Michigan Theater to launch its Summer Classic Film Series beginning Sunday with 'Double-O Summer'

ANN ARBOR - Beginning Sunday, James Bond fans and classic film lovers alike will be in for a real treat. "Dr. No" will kick off the Michigan Theater's "00Summer" (Double-O Summer), which is part of the SavCo Hospitality Summer Classic Film Series, presented with media support from MLive. Throughout July, on Sunday and Tuesdays, the Michigan will screen the best of the best when it comes to the spy who can get out of any situation and win the love of any woman.

Whether your favorite Bond is Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig or, yes, even George Lazenby, "00Summer" has you covered. The Michigan invites you to watch all of the different Bond men throughout the franchise jump from buildings, swoon the ladies and save the world.

The full "00Summer" schedule is as follows:

"Dr. No" (1962) - Sunday, July 1 at 1:30 p.m.

"From Russia With Love" (1963) - Tuesday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

"Goldfinger" (1964) - Sunday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m.

"On Her Majesty’s Secret Service" (1969) - Tuesday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

"Live And Let Die" (1973) Sponsored by Ann Arbor State Bank - Sunday, July 15 at 1:30 p.m.

"Moonraker" (1979) - Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

"The Living Daylights" (1987) - Sunday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m.

"Goldeneye" (1995) - Tuesday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

"Casino Royale" (2006) - Sunday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m.

"Skyfall" (2012) - Tuesday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

The fun doesn't stop there, as the Summer Classic Film Series continues in August with the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the films from 1968, which will include "Funny Girl," "The Thomas Crown Affair" and "The Odd Couple." The Michigan will close out the summer with a sing-a-long of "Beauty and the Beast," and a screening of "Casablanca" that is free for students.

The full schedule is as follows:

"Funny Girl" (1968) - Sunday, August 5 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

"The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968) - Sunday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

"The Odd Couple" (1968) - Sunday, July 8 at 1:30 p.m.

"Beauty and the Beast" sing-a-long (1991) - Sunday, August 26 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

"Casablanca" (1942) - Monday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

For more series information, please visit michtheater.org/summer-classics.

