Monty Python comes to the Michigan with 'And Now For Something Completely Different' Thursday

ANN ARBOR - The Michigan Theater Foundation will honor Monty Python, one of the most prolific and inspirational comedy troupes of all time, during the month of April with its "And Now For Something Completely Different" film series.

Beginning Thursday at 9:30 p.m. with "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," fans of the group and its series of films will have the opportunity to see its best work on the big screen, courtesy of the Michigan Theater. "Their sketches and films (are) one part big belly laugh and one part social commentary, leaving no one safe from their spitfire one-liners and irredeemable wit," Michigan Theater film curator Brian Hunter said.

“From the classics, like 'Holy Grail' and Life of Brian,' which show the Pythons operating at the heights of their comedic success, to 'Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl,' one of the greatest live comedy spectacles of all time, to Monty Python’s 'The Meaning Of Life,' an absurdist take on a human life cycle, Monty Python has more than enough laughs for everyone," Hunter said.

The "And Now For Something Completely Different" film series will be held in the Michigan Theater Screening Room and the lineup is as follows:

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" (1975) - Thursday, April 5 at 9:30 p.m.

"Monty Python’s Life Of Brian" (1979) - Thursday, April 12 at 9:30 p.m.

"Monty Python Live At The Hollywood Bowl" (1982) - Thursday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m.

"Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life" (1983) - Thursday, April 26 at 9:30 p.m.

For more series information, please visit michtheater.org.

